Weather Alert Day: High winds bring high fire danger

Today's Forecast:

Today is a Red Flag Warning Day, with windy and dry conditions, and this time, the morning will be a bit cloudier while the afternoon a bit more sunshine. Very warm, with highs again over 70 in the springs, and near 80 in pueblo.

The fire danger for today is very high with wind gusts above 40 mph.

RELATED: El Paso County under Stage 1 burn restrictions

Weekend weather will be bright & breezy, as we are in between weather systems with highs in the 60s and 70s.

As far as next week, it appears Woodland Park will be getting some substantial snow Monday afternoon into much of Tuesday, maybe a bit more Wednesday PM!

Springs, a thunderstorm possible Monday evening, with mixed rain and snow into Tuesday, and another shower later Wednesday.

Similar in Pueblo and Canon City for that matter, so there is hope on the horizon for some moisture!

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 72; Low - 38. Mostly cloudy morning, partly sunny afternoon. Windy today! Mostly clear tonight, less wind.

PUEBLO: High - 80; Low - 38. Mostly cloudy morning, partly sunny afternoon. Windy today! Mostly clear tonight, less wind.

CANON CITY: High - 77; Low - 39. Mostly cloudy morning, partly sunny afternoon. Windy today! Mostly clear tonight, less wind.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 63; Low - 32. Chance for a brief shower this morning, partly sunny afternoon. Windy today! Mostly clear tonight, less wind.

TRI-LAKES: High - 62; Low - 31. Chance for a brief shower this morning, partly sunny afternoon. Windy today! Mostly clear tonight, less wind.

PLAINS: High - 82; Low - 40. Mostly cloudy morning, partly sunny afternoon. Windy today! Mostly clear tonight, less wind.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 74; Low - 36. Mostly cloudy morning, partly sunny afternoon. Windy today! Mostly clear tonight, less wind.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Dry, mild, bright & breezy, with daytime highs in the mid 60s to low and mid 70s, so very Spring-like until Monday night.