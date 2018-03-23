Weather Alert Day: High winds bring high fire danger

Today's Forecast:
Today is a Red Flag Warning Day, with windy and dry conditions, and this time, the morning will be a bit cloudier while the afternoon a bit more sunshine. Very warm, with highs again over 70 in the springs, and near 80 in pueblo.
The fire danger for today is very high with wind gusts above 40 mph.
RELATED: El Paso County under Stage 1 burn restrictions
Weekend weather will be bright & breezy, as we are in between weather systems with highs in the 60s and 70s.
As far as next week, it appears Woodland Park will be getting some substantial snow Monday afternoon into much of Tuesday, maybe a bit more Wednesday PM!
Springs, a thunderstorm possible Monday evening, with mixed rain and snow into Tuesday, and another shower later Wednesday.
Similar in Pueblo and Canon City for that matter, so there is hope on the horizon for some moisture!
COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 72; Low - 38. Mostly cloudy morning, partly sunny afternoon. Windy today! Mostly clear tonight, less wind.
PUEBLO: High - 80; Low - 38. Mostly cloudy morning, partly sunny afternoon. Windy today! Mostly clear tonight, less wind.
CANON CITY: High - 77; Low - 39. Mostly cloudy morning, partly sunny afternoon. Windy today! Mostly clear tonight, less wind.
WOODLAND PARK: High - 63; Low - 32. Chance for a brief shower this morning, partly sunny afternoon. Windy today! Mostly clear tonight, less wind.
TRI-LAKES: High - 62; Low - 31. Chance for a brief shower this morning, partly sunny afternoon. Windy today! Mostly clear tonight, less wind.
PLAINS: High - 82; Low - 40. Mostly cloudy morning, partly sunny afternoon. Windy today! Mostly clear tonight, less wind.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 74; Low - 36. Mostly cloudy morning, partly sunny afternoon. Windy today! Mostly clear tonight, less wind.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Dry, mild, bright & breezy, with daytime highs in the mid 60s to low and mid 70s, so very Spring-like until Monday night.
A Widefield District nurse confiscated a 9-year-old's crutches, until her mother was able to send in a doctor's note
Police in Pennsylvania say a man who is facing child sex charges has ties to Colorado.
Moving the soldiers themselves is a relatively easy operation, the Department of Defense contracts with commercial carriers to transport the men and women and the gear they can carry, including some of their weapons. As for the heavy equipment they need, well, that's a whole different story..
Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.