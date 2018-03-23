Parent outraged after daughters' crutches confiscated by nurse

Gina Anding says was heated as she confronted A Widefield School District nurse during a meeting last week, one day after discovering she had taken away her daughter's crutches at school.

Anding streamed the entire meeting on her facebook live.. seen here on her facebook live.

Her 9-year-old daughter, Tatijana, had been on crutches for about 4 weeks with undiagnosed knee pain--when the nurse called Anding, asking for a doctor's note.

"She says to me, 'oh it's no pressure. Just get it to me when you can,'" Anding recalled.

But Anding says the nurse left out one important detail.

"She never said she had already confiscated my daughters' crutches."

During the meeting, the nurse defended her decision.

"Her teacher came to me with a concern. And I said I didn't know anything about any medical condition in the building, and that it required crutches and that we needed a doctor's note for crutches because they are so dangerous," she said in a facebook live.

Tatijana says once her crutches were confiscated, her teacher helped walk her back to the library.

Her crutches were returned later that day, after the nurse received a doctor's note.

"It said, 'she's allowed to use her crutches and that she's not to participate in P.E. or those activities until she's cleared by a physical therapist," she was heard saying on the facebook live.

But Tatijana says the damage was already done, telling News5 she was hurt while trying to use the bathroom by herself.

"I was hopping to the bathroom, and I hit my hip on the water fountain and it hurt. And then I went to the bathroom and kind of got a red spot on my forehead because I kind of hit the door," she told News5.

Anding says it's bad enough her crutches were taken away--but even worse, she says, is the response she got the next day.

"They have not found anything. I don't know that there's a tumor.... there is nothing definitive that says she is not allowed to walk," the nurse told Anding during the meeting.

"The nurse was questioning the details of what's wrong. You don't need that. All you need is a doctor's note," Anding told News5.

A week after the incident, Tatijana says her knee is in more pain than she's ever felt.

"It got really bad and I had a doctors appointment yesterday. And my pain is just getting worse."

Anding is calling for the nurse's termination.

In the meantime, she has instructed her to stay away from her children.

School District 3 declined to comment on camera, but did release this statement:

"It is not our standard practice to take crutches away from a student while seeking verification of a medical need. While it’s not a policy, we do require a doctor’s note for any medical condition that may require accommodations to ensure student health and safety. In this situation, an employee misunderstood the initial need to use the crutches. We are investigating the communication that occurred. Once the need was verified within a few hours, the student was allowed to use the crutches. A school nurse and teacher assisted the child during that time. We will continue to work with parents and staff on a case by case basis regarding individual student needs."