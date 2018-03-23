Congress approves $1.3 trillion budget bill

Congress has approved a $1.3 trillion measure bestowing hefty increases on military and domestic programs. It gives President Donald Trump just a nibble of the money he's wanted to build his wall with Mexico.
The Senate gave final passage to the bipartisan legislation by 65-32 early Friday. The House approved it 256-167 hours earlier.
Trump is expected to sign the bill before Saturday. That would avert what would be a third government shutdown this election year, which would embarrass Republicans controlling the White House and Congress.
Trump initially promised Mexico would pay to construct his "big, beautiful wall." That country has refused, and Trump has sought $25 billion for the project and other border security efforts.
This bill provides only $1.6 billion for a year's work.
Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.
A North Carolina mom is facing numerous criminal charges after a video of her toddler smoking pot was posted on Facebook.
The popular Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience in Cañon City is cleaning up from a fire that destroyed the large Tyrannosaurus Rex next to the ropes course.
A suspect who barricaded himself at the First Fleet Trucking Company in Fountain has been taken into custody by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.
