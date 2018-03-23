CSPD plans to reinstate impact team amid improved response times

New numbers show that response times for the Colorado Springs Police Department have improved.

It comes more than a year after the department reorganized amid staffing shortages, even disbanding their gang unit and other teams to improve public safety.

CSPD forced to disband their entire gang unit and suspend their impact teams in each one of their divisions just a year and a half ago.

"You never like to see units being disbanded," Lt. Howard Black, a spokesman for CSPD said.

"At this point, it's a necessity," CSPD Chief Pete Carey told News 5 in an interview back in September of 2016.

Chief Carey told us, with hopes of improving response times and getting more officers on patrol, his hands were tied.

"We're losing more officers than we're hiring right now," he said.

Today though, a sigh of relief, as those changes seem to be helping.

"This is just an incredibly wonderful step forward," Lt. Black said.

The story behind these doors at CSPD is a much different story than the one we told you a year and a half ago. They had to make some difficult changes amid staffing shortages and now, things are finally starting to turn around. I'll explain with a live report at 10 on @KOAA pic.twitter.com/BhZFsiBVFM — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) March 23, 2018

It now takes an average of 11 minutes and 27 seconds for a CSPD officer to get to a priority one call.

A year and a half ago, it was taking more than 13 and a half minutes.

It might sound small but police say, in these types of emergencies, every minute counts.

"We're talking about robberies in progress, we're talking about individuals being hurt," he said.

And they say, because of these improvements, more changes are on the horizon after the next class of recruits graduate in May.

"We will be putting one city-wide impact team out and we will be moving some resources, about ten sworn positions into specialized units," he said.

But they still have a long road ahead.

The goal is to bring these response times down even further to 8 minutes, still 3 and a half minutes faster than they are today.

"As we continue to increase that staffing, that's what will continue to drive the numbers down," he said.

As for the gang unit, police say it will remain disbanded for now.

However, every eight months they'll be starting a new police academy with 48 recruits, up until 2022.

That should bring their staff up to a little more than 800 sworn officers.