CSPD plans to reinstate impact team amid improved response times

Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.
A North Carolina mom is facing numerous criminal charges after a video of her toddler smoking pot was posted on Facebook.
The popular Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience in Cañon City is cleaning up from a fire that destroyed the large Tyrannosaurus Rex next to the ropes course.
A suspect who barricaded himself at the First Fleet Trucking Company in Fountain has been taken into custody by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.
