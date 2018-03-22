Deputy Scott Stone receives special gift from U.S. Veteran Woodworks

Deputy Scott Stone, one of the officers injured in the shooting that killed El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick, received a custom wood carving Thursday for his commitment to law enforcement.
Stone was shot in the abdomen, and was recently re-admitted to the hospital from his injuries. However, he fully expects to return to work when he's able to.
''I went and was doing my job that day and I'm gonna do it again. I'm not gonna let something like this keep me from doing what I love doing," Stone said. "The support from my office, my sheriff, my friends and family and this community has just been amazing.''
The carving was an American flag with a thin blue line, similar to ones made for other fallen deputies.
Doctors say Stone could possibly return to work sometime in the next six months to a year.
Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.
A North Carolina mom is facing numerous criminal charges after a video of her toddler smoking pot was posted on Facebook.
The popular Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience in Cañon City is cleaning up from a fire that destroyed the large Tyrannosaurus Rex next to the ropes course.
A suspect who barricaded himself at the First Fleet Trucking Company in Fountain has been taken into custody by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.
