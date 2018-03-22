Quantcast

Deputy Scott Stone receives special gift from U.S. Veteran Woodworks

COLORADO SPRINGS -

Deputy Scott Stone, one of the officers injured in the shooting that killed El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick, received a custom wood carving Thursday for his commitment to law enforcement.

Stone was shot in the abdomen, and was recently re-admitted to the hospital from his injuries. However, he fully expects to return to work when he's able to.

''I went and was doing my job that day and I'm gonna do it again.  I'm not gonna let something like this keep me from doing what I love doing," Stone said. "The support from my office, my sheriff, my friends and family and this community has just been amazing.''

The carving was an American flag with a thin blue line, similar to ones made for other fallen deputies.

Doctors say Stone could possibly return to work sometime in the next six months to a year.

