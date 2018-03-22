Mitchell High School students receive donated computers

The Pikes Peak United Way handed out 56 computers to Mitchell High School students as part of a program to help low to middle income students reach their potential.
The computers were donated as part of the "Colorado Springs Promise Program," which helps bring technology to homes that otherwise might not have access to it.
United Way gives out 56 computers to deserving Mitchell HS students to improve graduation rates. pic.twitter.com/a5veSyMxtl— Joe Bevans (@BevansJoe) March 22, 2018
"I'm about to start college next January, so I plan on using my new computer for college purposes, filling out job applications, and anything that I want.," said Mitchell Senior Rasheed Laster.
This is the second year computers were donated at Mitchell High School.
