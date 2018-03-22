Blockchain tech to protect state data? National Cybersecurity Center weighs in

State lawmakers are still considering using Blockchain technology to protect state data.

On Thursday, the National Cybersecurity Center in Colorado Springs chimed in on the conversation, digging deeper into how this technology works and how it could keep you safe.

The National Cybersecurity Center is one of the key players when it comes to explaining Blockchain technology. CEO Vance Brown says it's complex, still evolving, but something that lawmakers definitely need to consider to protect Colorado now and in the future.

Brown said, "We believe at the National Cybersecurity Center that the greatest threat facing humanity today are cyber threats, cyber attacks."

Brown references the Equifax data breach and computers hacked at the Colorado Department of Transportation. It's cyber attacks like these that he believes will only get worse.

"It's not going to be long before we hear human injury and human death because of cyber attacks...we need some fundamental change to how we store our information in order to make a difference."

That change may just lie in Blockchain technology, a bill to implement it now being considered.

"At its core what Blockchain is, is a distributed ledger technology and what that means it's not centralized anymore. It is distributed."

That distribution would eliminate that single point of failure, the big problem with current databases.

"You can put firewalls around that database. You can do all you want to that database, but if it's one single point of failure over time people can hack in and get at that database if they try hard enough."

Using a whiteboard as a "database" with a ledger, Brown said, "I could have this transaction on 3/23 and say Vance sends to Bill $1...I could go in and change this...I change this from Bill to Joe or in the alternative...some hacker from the outside attacks this database and changes it from Bill to Joe."

With Blockchain, the decentralized databases could do an overwrite, giving the money or information back to its rightful owner.

"The whole goal is to secure our records, our state records."

Implementing Blockchain technology could mean public dollars spent, but for Brown, protecting Coloradans and their information is priceless.

The Blockchain bill is currently in the hands of the Senate Appropriations Committee. News 5 will continue to track its status.