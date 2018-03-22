Pets not able to be included in contaminate water lawsuit

Lawyers representing families who were exposed to contaminated water in the Fountain/Security/Widefield area now say that pets can not be included in the damages.

McDivitt law firm has been working with several residents in partnership with Napoli Shkolnik, a firm out of New York, since August of 2016. The case stems from injuries that the plaintiffs say they suffered due to water that was contaminated with firefighting foam used for several decades during training exercises on Peterson Air Force Base.

"Unfortunately, in the state of Colorado, pets are considered property," said Mike McDivitt, attorney and co-founder of McDivitt Law Firm. "We know that most of us consider our pets our family members. But the laws of Colorado do not agree."

The issue has gained national attention and the lawsuit focuses on negligence on the part of the manufactures of the foam. The case also is looking at the property values of homeowners who live in the area. Pets can not be included in that aspect of the lawsuit either.

"It pains us to have to explain that to those who have seen their pets suffer particular health issues, or an unusual onslaught of health problems," said McDivitt. "We know how difficult this entire process has been for everyone involved."

McDivitt added that if someone is concerned their pet may have suffered after being exposed to the water, then they should definitely also be concerned about their own health or the health of others who live in the same residence.

