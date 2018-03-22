NCAA Tournament: The sweet sixteen begins

It's back to the madness of March and the Sweet 16, starring Loyola-Chicago, Kansas State, Syracuse and whatever other underdog you might want to throw in there - maybe Florida State or Texas A&M.
There's plenty of drama in the South Region, where the top four seeds are done and watching the NCAA Tournament on TV. Play resumes Thursday night with tournament darling Loyola-Chicago (30-5), an 11th seed, facing No. 7 seed Nevada (29-7), and Kansas State (24-11) playing No. 5 seed Kentucky (26-10) in Atlanta,
The other two matchups are in the West, where No. 7 Texas A&M (22-12) meets No. 3 Michigan (30-7), and No. 9 Florida State (22-11) takes on No. 4 Gonzaga (32-4) in Los Angeles.
EAST
March 23: Villanova vs. West Virginia
March 23:Texas Tech vs. Purdue
WEST
March 22: Florida State vs. Gonzaga
March 22: Michigan vs. Texas A&M
MIDWEST
March 23: Kansas vs. Clemson
March 23: Syracuse vs. Duke
SOUTH
March 22: Loyola-Chicago vs. Nevada
March 22: Kansas State vs. Kentucky
Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.
A North Carolina mom is facing numerous criminal charges after a video of her toddler smoking pot was posted on Facebook.
A suspect who barricaded himself at the First Fleet Trucking Company in Fountain has been taken into custody by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.
A stubborn fire burning in Midway in a 300-yard-long, 6-foot-wide, 6-foot-tall fence made of baled used tires was extinguished Friday by workers with the Environmental Protection Agency. Success in putting out the fire comes days or weeks before even the most optimistic of time frames.
