NCAA Tournament: The sweet sixteen begins

It's back to the madness of March and the Sweet 16, starring Loyola-Chicago, Kansas State, Syracuse and whatever other underdog you might want to throw in there - maybe Florida State or Texas A&M.



There's plenty of drama in the South Region, where the top four seeds are done and watching the NCAA Tournament on TV. Play resumes Thursday night with tournament darling Loyola-Chicago (30-5), an 11th seed, facing No. 7 seed Nevada (29-7), and Kansas State (24-11) playing No. 5 seed Kentucky (26-10) in Atlanta,



The other two matchups are in the West, where No. 7 Texas A&M (22-12) meets No. 3 Michigan (30-7), and No. 9 Florida State (22-11) takes on No. 4 Gonzaga (32-4) in Los Angeles.

EAST

March 23: Villanova vs. West Virginia

March 23:Texas Tech vs. Purdue

WEST

March 22: Florida State vs. Gonzaga

March 22: Michigan vs. Texas A&M

MIDWEST

March 23: Kansas vs. Clemson

March 23: Syracuse vs. Duke

SOUTH

March 22: Loyola-Chicago vs. Nevada

March 22: Kansas State vs. Kentucky