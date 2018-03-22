Canon City schools to offer students more counseling options thanks to grant

A new grant will provide more counseling options for students in Canon City schools.

The Generation Schools Network" and the Colorado Rural Schools Alliance" are awarding Canon City schools with a "Social Emotional Learning" grant to address the needs of students who struggle with mental or emotional issues...

"Where we put a majority of our energy is to keep everybody safe and along with that is to also equip teachers with the necessary resources so that they feel like they can do their job well," said school psychologist Jamie Murray.

The grant is valued at more than $100,000.

It will fund a student assessment gauging emotional needs and provide training for teachers.

"It helps kids develop social and emotional skills and it gives them a trusted adult to work with within the schools, someone that they can talk to through problems, give them access to resources," said Brian VanIwarden, the school district's regional wellness coordinator.

The hope is to help students develop the skills they need to face everyday challenges.

"Those challenges may be academic, they may be peer challenges, social challenges, challenges that they're having in their home life. How are they working through that in a positive way?" asked Murray.

This grant has already been implemented and seen success in three different rural schools across Colorado with better attendance numbers and a drop in behavioral referrals.

"The goal is to build a culture that is a combination of academic support but also social and emotional support."



Canon City schools plan to put this grant to work once the new school year begins in August.