Man facing charges after trying to buy used boys' underwear online

Police in Pennsylvania say a man who is facing child sex charges has ties to Colorado.

On January 12, 2018 law enforcement received an online tip about 55-year-old Robert Caeser, the tipster said Caeser was buying used boys' underwear and bathing suits online through eBay.

(Robert Caeser)

Shortly after the tip, there were reports of sexual abuse against Caeser. The claims involve two victims in the Oxford area between 2015 and 2017. The investigation revealed a third victim of sexual assault in 2016. He has been arrested and charged with several counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and unlawful contact with a minor.

When investigators searched his electronic devices they found about 100,000 pornographic pictures and videos of children. That lead to 200 counts of possession of child pornography charges.

Caeser is originally from Philadelphia, however, he previously lived in several locations in Colorado and Florida.

State police in Pennsylvania said they have reason to believe there may be more victims. The public is being asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police at 1-800-4PA-TIPS or 1-800-472-8477 with any information relating to victims and other incidents with Robert Caesar.