Man facing charges after trying to buy used boys' underwear online

Police in Pennsylvania say a man who is facing child sex charges has ties to Colorado.
On January 12, 2018 law enforcement received an online tip about 55-year-old Robert Caeser, the tipster said Caeser was buying used boys' underwear and bathing suits online through eBay.
?
(Robert Caeser)
Shortly after the tip, there were reports of sexual abuse against Caeser. The claims involve two victims in the Oxford area between 2015 and 2017. The investigation revealed a third victim of sexual assault in 2016. He has been arrested and charged with several counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and unlawful contact with a minor.
When investigators searched his electronic devices they found about 100,000 pornographic pictures and videos of children. That lead to 200 counts of possession of child pornography charges.
Caeser is originally from Philadelphia, however, he previously lived in several locations in Colorado and Florida.
State police in Pennsylvania said they have reason to believe there may be more victims. The public is being asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police at 1-800-4PA-TIPS or 1-800-472-8477 with any information relating to victims and other incidents with Robert Caesar.
Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.
Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.
A North Carolina mom is facing numerous criminal charges after a video of her toddler smoking pot was posted on Facebook.
A North Carolina mom is facing numerous criminal charges after a video of her toddler smoking pot was posted on Facebook.
A suspect who barricaded himself at the First Fleet Trucking Company in Fountain has been taken into custody by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.
A suspect who barricaded himself at the First Fleet Trucking Company in Fountain has been taken into custody by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.
A stubborn fire burning in Midway in a 300-yard-long, 6-foot-wide, 6-foot-tall fence made of baled used tires was extinguished Friday by workers with the Environmental Protection Agency. Success in putting out the fire comes days or weeks before even the most optimistic of time frames.
A stubborn fire burning in Midway in a 300-yard-long, 6-foot-wide, 6-foot-tall fence made of baled used tires was extinguished Friday by workers with the Environmental Protection Agency. Success in putting out the fire comes days or weeks before even the most optimistic of time frames.