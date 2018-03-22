President Trump announces new national security adviser

FILE: National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 16, 2018.
President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
Trump tweets that McMaster has done "an outstanding job & will always remain my friend." He says Bolton will take over April 9.
I am pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Advisor. I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend. There will be an official contact handover on 4/9.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018
Trump has repeatedly clashed with McMaster, a respected three-star general, and talk that McMaster would soon leave the administration had picked up in recent weeks.
His departure follows Trump's dramatic ouster of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson last week.
It also comes after someone at the White House leaked that Trump was urged in briefing documents not to congratulate Russian President Vladimir Putin about his recent re-election win. Trump did it anyway.
McMaster was brought in after Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was dismissed.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.
A North Carolina mom is facing numerous criminal charges after a video of her toddler smoking pot was posted on Facebook.
A suspect who barricaded himself at the First Fleet Trucking Company in Fountain has been taken into custody by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.
A stubborn fire burning in Midway in a 300-yard-long, 6-foot-wide, 6-foot-tall fence made of baled used tires was extinguished Friday by workers with the Environmental Protection Agency. Success in putting out the fire comes days or weeks before even the most optimistic of time frames.