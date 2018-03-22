Quantcast

WATCH: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo reveals gender of Wallaby joey

COLORADO SPRINGS -

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo revealed the gender of its 6-month-old Wallaby in a Facebook video shot at the zoo Thursday.

The joey Wallaby is a female!

The joey's mother, Kiah, was a little shy during the announcement. Eventually, she ate to the pink bottom of the bowl, revealing the baby's gender.

The little joey hung out in her mother's pouch the entire time during the announcement. She has yet to grow fur, but that should start sometime in the next month.

