Dramatic water rescues continue in California

Water rescues are underway in California as flooding continues.

As of noon on Thursday, Paso Robles Fire Chief Jonathan Stornetta said five people had been rescued from the Salinas River. Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Stornetta said, on Monday, fire department officials walked the whole riverbed and told everyone camping there that they should seek higher ground due to the coming rain storm.

Earlier today, rescuers blocked off access to the Niblick Bridge in Paso Robles due to two water rescues taking place.

The first report was of a man trapped in the water with his dog near the Niblick Bridge.

Officials say the man will be OK, but his dog died.

Shortly after that call came in, another call was received of someone in the water near the 13th Street bridge.

That person was pulled to safety shortly after 10 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol's helicopter was requested at the scene to assist the many firefighters and other rescuers who responded.