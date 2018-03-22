Multiple crashes impact NB and SB I-25 in Colorado Springs

Rollover crash SB I-25 at Fillmore, blocking the left lanes of both NB and SB I-25. pic.twitter.com/RmE9g3aI22— Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) March 22, 2018
A major rollover crash involving multiple cars and motorcycle is blocking northbound and southbound lanes of I-25 near Fillmore Street in Colorado Springs.
The left lanes of both directions remain blocked by the crash and cleanup.
Expect significant delays and seek an alternate route. The City of Colorado Springs estimates the northbound backup stretches for 4 miles, while southbound is backed up for 3 miles.
The rolled over Jeep ended up in the opposite lane of traffic and upside down following the crash.
According to Colorado Springs Police, the scene is the result of three separate accidents. There were two cars that crashed in the southbound lanes, then in the northbound lanes 4-vehicles crashed before the motorcycle accident.
At least one person suffered life threatening injuries. The police department's Major Accident Unit is handling the investigation.
