All lanes of NB and SB I-25 open in Colorado Springs

All lanes are open on I-25 in Colorado Springs after multiple crashes involving cars and a motorcycle snarled traffic for miles in both northbound and southbound directions.

The left lanes of both directions were blocked for hours near the Fillmore exit, causing backups that stretched for miles in both directions.

Colorado Springs Police said the scene was the result of three separate accidents. There were two cars that crashed in the southbound lanes, then four vehicles crashed in the northbound lanes before the motorcycle accident.

The rolled over Jeep ended up in the opposite lane of traffic and upside down following one of the crashes.

At least one person suffered life threatening injuries. CSPD's Major Accident Unit is investigating.

