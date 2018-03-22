Quantcast

All lanes of NB and SB I-25 open in Colorado Springs - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

All lanes of NB and SB I-25 open in Colorado Springs

Posted: Updated:

All lanes are open on I-25 in Colorado Springs after multiple crashes involving cars and a motorcycle snarled traffic for miles in both northbound and southbound directions.

The left lanes of both directions were blocked for hours near the Fillmore exit, causing backups that stretched for miles in both directions.

Colorado Springs Police said the scene was the result of three separate accidents. There were two cars that crashed in the southbound lanes, then four vehicles crashed in the northbound lanes before the motorcycle accident.

The rolled over Jeep ended up in the opposite lane of traffic and upside down following one of the crashes.

At least one person suffered life threatening injuries. CSPD's Major Accident Unit is investigating.

See our Traffic Map for more

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

IN THE KOAA 5 APP? - CLICK HERE FOR THE COLORADO SPRINGS & PUEBLO TRAFFIC MAP

Statewide road conditions: http://www.cotrip.org/

Traffic Incident Map

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?