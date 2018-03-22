All lanes of NB and SB I-25 open in Colorado Springs

All lanes are open on I-25 in Colorado Springs after multiple crashes involving cars and a motorcycle snarled traffic for miles in both northbound and southbound directions.
The left lanes of both directions were blocked for hours near the Fillmore exit, causing backups that stretched for miles in both directions.
Colorado Springs Police said the scene was the result of three separate accidents. There were two cars that crashed in the southbound lanes, then four vehicles crashed in the northbound lanes before the motorcycle accident.
The rolled over Jeep ended up in the opposite lane of traffic and upside down following one of the crashes.
At least one person suffered life threatening injuries. CSPD's Major Accident Unit is investigating.
Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.
A North Carolina mom is facing numerous criminal charges after a video of her toddler smoking pot was posted on Facebook.
A suspect who barricaded himself at the First Fleet Trucking Company in Fountain has been taken into custody by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.
A stubborn fire burning in Midway in a 300-yard-long, 6-foot-wide, 6-foot-tall fence made of baled used tires was extinguished Friday by workers with the Environmental Protection Agency. Success in putting out the fire comes days or weeks before even the most optimistic of time frames.