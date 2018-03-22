Trade sanctions send stocks plunging

Stocks plunged, sending the Dow Jones industrials down more than 700 points, as investors feared that trade tensions will spike between the U.S. and China.
The Trump administration announced trade sanctions against China Thursday, and Beijing has said it will defend itself.
Industrial and technology companies, which depend heavily on foreign trade, took some of the worst losses.
Boeing, Caterpillar and Microsoft all fell sharply.
Bond prices surged as investors sought cover, sending yields lower.
High-dividend stocks like utilities, another safe-play investment, rose.
U.S. indexes had their worst drops since February 8.
The S&P 500 index dropped 68 points, or 2.5 percent, to 2,643, erasing its gain for the year.
The Dow sank 724 points, or 2.9 percent, to 23,957. The Nasdaq lost 178 points, or 2.4 percent, to 7,166.
Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.
A North Carolina mom is facing numerous criminal charges after a video of her toddler smoking pot was posted on Facebook.
A suspect who barricaded himself at the First Fleet Trucking Company in Fountain has been taken into custody by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.
A stubborn fire burning in Midway in a 300-yard-long, 6-foot-wide, 6-foot-tall fence made of baled used tires was extinguished Friday by workers with the Environmental Protection Agency. Success in putting out the fire comes days or weeks before even the most optimistic of time frames.
