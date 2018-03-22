Language of Colorado laws to be updated in regards to developmental disabilities

Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper signed into law a change that some say is years in the making.
The words "mental retardation" will no longer appear in any state laws, the governor signed the measure on Wednesday. There are reportedly 19 state statues that include that word.
It will be replaced with the "intellectual and developmental disability." The change is not expected to take affect until sometime in August.
The revision has already been made in several states and the U.S. Supreme Court decided to eliminate the phrase several years ago as well.
Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.
A North Carolina mom is facing numerous criminal charges after a video of her toddler smoking pot was posted on Facebook.
A suspect who barricaded himself at the First Fleet Trucking Company in Fountain has been taken into custody by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.
A stubborn fire burning in Midway in a 300-yard-long, 6-foot-wide, 6-foot-tall fence made of baled used tires was extinguished Friday by workers with the Environmental Protection Agency. Success in putting out the fire comes days or weeks before even the most optimistic of time frames.
