Language of Colorado laws to be updated in regards to developmental disabilities

Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper signed into law a change that some say is years in the making.

The words "mental retardation" will no longer appear in any state laws, the governor signed the measure on Wednesday. There are reportedly 19 state statues that include that word.

It will be replaced with the "intellectual and developmental disability." The change is not expected to take affect until sometime in August.

The revision has already been made in several states and the U.S. Supreme Court decided to eliminate the phrase several years ago as well.

