Lawmakers debate transportation bill

Colorado lawmakers are reviewing a transportation bill Thursday, after delaying a vote on the measure earlier this week.
Senate Majority Leader Chris Holbert wanted to give members of the senate additional time to look over some amendments to the bill, delaying the vote until Wednesday.
The bill has taken up hours of debate in the senate in just the last week.
If the bill passes, it would take 10 percent of existing sales and use tax (this use of public money would need voter approval, which would go on the ballot in November.)
Senate Democrats argued the bill on Wednesday and Thursday last week, raising concerns it would delay projects already approved for construction this year.
Republicans say the bill would fund the top priority projects the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has outlined.
Here is the full text of the bill.
Prior Coverage:
Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.
A suspect who barricaded himself at the First Fleet Trucking Company in Fountain has been taken into custody by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.
A stubborn fire burning in Midway in a 300-yard-long, 6-foot-wide, 6-foot-tall fence made of baled used tires was extinguished Friday by workers with the Environmental Protection Agency. Success in putting out the fire comes days or weeks before even the most optimistic of time frames.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has reported that a 2-year old that went missing Saturday is now dead. Nain Dominguez was playing with an older sibling near the Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road, where he was last seen Saturday.
