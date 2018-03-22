Lawmakers debate transportation bill

Quantcast

DENVER -

Colorado lawmakers are reviewing a transportation bill Thursday, after delaying a vote on the measure earlier this week.

Senate Majority Leader Chris Holbert wanted to give members of the senate additional time to look over some amendments to the bill, delaying the vote until Wednesday.

The bill has taken up hours of debate in the senate in just the last week.

If the bill passes, it would take 10 percent of existing sales and use tax (this use of public money would need voter approval, which would go on the ballot in November.)

Senate Democrats argued the bill on Wednesday and Thursday last week, raising concerns it would delay projects already approved for construction this year.

Republicans say the bill would fund the top priority projects the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has outlined.

Here is the full text of the bill.

Transportation bill vote delayed in senate

