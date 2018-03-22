Scale of Fort Carson deployment is massive

The massive deployment of thousands of Fort Carson soldiers continues to both Afghanistan and Kosovo.

Moving the soldiers themselves is a relatively easy operation. The Department of Defense contracts with commercial carriers to transport the men and women and the gear they carry, including some of their weapons. As for the heavy equipment they need, that's a whole different story that's been in the works for months.

As soon as word is out from the Defense Department that a deployment will occur, strategic planning begins from the top, with commanders deciding what equipment they need in order to accomplish their mission, and it's a laundry list of items. You name it, humvees, trucks, front end loaders, dozers, Even mobile kitchens are a part of the mass movement of equipment.

When the order to move is given, that means months of training also begins from the logistics commanders down the chain of command. Sgt. 1st Class Jim Wilson told News 5 it is his job as a logistician to translate requirements from his commanders, down to those people tasked with moving the equipment from the Mountain Post to massive cargo aircraft flying in and out of Fort Carson's air field at the Colorado Springs airport.

The soldiers involved in the training run the gamut: Artillery, infantry, engineering, learning the science of methodically moving all kinds of equipment.

The move will take weeks, and is constantly in flux. The gear is loaded on to the largest air cargo aircraft in the fleet, the U.S. Air Force C-5 Galaxy, which can carry 140 tons of equipment in one run. Securing equipment is tedious, but a vital process repeated over and over, accounting for the smallest detail.

Sergeant Wilson takes tremendous pride in what he does.

"It's really easy for the details to get away from you and then you're dealing and constantly reacting to problems instead of planning and executing the plan," he said.

It means long hours for Sgt. Wilson and his team, in the run up to the actual deployment itself. It means working around the clock, with rotating shifts. He can put in very long days on the ground at the airport.

His job also involves staying in constant contact with his counterparts in Afghanistan and Kosovo, to ensure it gets to its destination in one piece. The equipment is generally flown from Colorado Springs, or transported by rail, to sea ports on the east and west coasts. That's where it is moved overseas, and the process is repeated once it makes landfall at its destination.

He said the key is being able to adapt to a changing environment. The massive move is not always smooth and problems do arise, but Sgt. Wilson said the key is to plan and prepare for those problems.

"Sometimes we don't know the final details until maybe just a couple of weeks, and that gives us enough time to get our resources in place in order to meet those requirements," Wilson said.

So far, so good. He also said he has actually been able to get some solid sleep lately.