Natural Grocers recalls organic coconut

COLORADO -

Natural Grocers is recalling "Coconut Smiles Organic" due to the risk of salmonella contamination.

The Lakewood-based grocery chain said production of the product has also been suspended. Six illnesses have been reported by individuals who said they ate Coconut Smiles Organic from Natural Grocers, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall covers the product that was packaged in 10 ponce clear plastic bags under the Natural Grocers label. All of the coconut was sold with dates prior to 18-075 (Mar. 16, 2018). The packed-on date can be found in the bottom left-hand corner of the label.

The coconut was distributed to 145 Natural Grocers stores located in Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Consumers with the coconut can bring it back to Natural Grocers for a full refund.

Learn more about the recall from the FDA.

Click here for a directory of Natural Grocers stores that the coconut was sent to.

  Pueblo West man suddenly disappears, leaving family concerned

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:25 PM EDT

    Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.

  Suspect taken into custody after standoff with police in Fountain

    Thursday, March 22 2018 3:31 PM EDT
    A suspect who barricaded himself at the First Fleet Trucking Company in Fountain has been taken into custody by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.

  Midway tire fire, feared to burn for weeks, extinguished in one day by EPA

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:57 AM EDT

    A stubborn fire burning in Midway in a 300-yard-long, 6-foot-wide, 6-foot-tall fence made of baled used tires was extinguished Friday by workers with the Environmental Protection Agency.  Success in putting out the fire comes days or weeks before even the most optimistic of time frames.

