Natural Grocers recalls organic coconut

Natural Grocers is recalling "Coconut Smiles Organic" due to the risk of salmonella contamination.

The Lakewood-based grocery chain said production of the product has also been suspended. Six illnesses have been reported by individuals who said they ate Coconut Smiles Organic from Natural Grocers, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall covers the product that was packaged in 10 ponce clear plastic bags under the Natural Grocers label. All of the coconut was sold with dates prior to 18-075 (Mar. 16, 2018). The packed-on date can be found in the bottom left-hand corner of the label.

The coconut was distributed to 145 Natural Grocers stores located in Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Consumers with the coconut can bring it back to Natural Grocers for a full refund.

Learn more about the recall from the FDA.

Click here for a directory of Natural Grocers stores that the coconut was sent to.