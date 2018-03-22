Quantcast

T-Rex burns up in electrical fire at Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience

Royal Gorge Dinosaur Exhibit of a T-Rex went up in flames on March 22, 2018 Royal Gorge Dinosaur Exhibit of a T-Rex went up in flames on March 22, 2018
CANON CITY -

The popular Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience in Cañon City is cleaning up from a fire that destroyed the large Tyrannosaurus Rex next to the ropes course.

Owner Zach Reynolds was able to offer a little levity stating the dinosaur is "now extinct" due to a freak electrical fire.  He says they're still open for business during this busy spring break period.

"We are incredibly proud of our team for the way they efficiently and quickly handled this situation and kept our guests safe. All in all, this happened very quickly and we are a little shaken but we are operating business as mostly usual," he posted on Facebook.

The ropes course and other parts of the facility were not damaged by the fire. Due to proximity to the fire, the ropes course will need to be inspected before it reopens.

As for the T-Rex, Reynolds says he hopes to have it replaced before the summer.

More info: https://dinoxp.com/

