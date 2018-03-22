No mistrial in Colorado man's 2nd murder trial

The Latest on the second trial of a Colorado man accused of killing his wife (all times local):



11:30 a.m.



The second trial for a Colorado man accused of killing his wife is continuing after the judge refused to declare a mistrial.



Michael Blagg's lawyer asked for a mistrial after his former mother-in-law, Marilyn Conway, referenced his earlier trial while she testified Wednesday.



District Judge Tamara Russell rejected the motion Thursday, noting that it wasn't the first time someone has accidentally referenced Blagg's first trial during the current trial.



Blagg was convicted of murder in Jennifer Blagg's death in western Colorado in 2004 but his conviction was overturned 10 years later after the judge learned a juror concealed her experience with domestic violence in order to serve on the jury.



Blagg's latest trial is being held in suburban Denver because of the publicity the case received in Mesa County.



____



9:30 a.m.



A judge is expected to decide Thursday whether to declare a mistrial for a Colorado man being tried for a second time in his wife's death.



The Daily Sentinel reports that Michael Blagg's lawyer claims his former mother-in-law, Marilyn Conway, purposefully referenced his earlier trial while she testified Wednesday. Defense lawyer Tina Fang asked Judge Tamara Russell to declare a mistrial as a result.



Blagg was convicted of murder in Jennifer Blagg's death in Mesa County in western Colorado in 2004 but his conviction was overturned 10 years later after the judge learned a juror concealed her experience with domestic violence in order to serve on the jury.



Blagg's latest trial is being held in suburban Denver because of concerns about finding an impartial jury in his community.