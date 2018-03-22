Thursday Evening Weather; 70s again Friday, but add the Red Flag Warning

Quantcast

Today's Forecast:

A mild night tonight, with light southerly breezes and a bit of a high overcast...but lows will only drop off into the low and mid 40s tonight!  Friday looks a bit cloudier, and windier, but temps will still rise into the 70s again! Unfortunately, Friday will also require a Red Flag Warning, from late morning through the afternoon...so no burning.

Fair for both weekend days, and mild, but come Monday night through Wednesday, weather gets more interesting, with possible rain, and eventually some snow maybe too!

COLORADO SPRINGS:  Low - 45. High - 75;  Fair and mild tonight. Mostly cloudy but windy and warm Friday.

PUEBLO: Low - 43. High - 79;  Fair and mild tonight. Partly sunny but windy and warm Friday.

CANON CITY: Low - 44. High - 77;  Fair and mild tonight. Partly sunny but windy and warm Friday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 35. High - 63;  Fair and mild tonight. Mostly cloudy but windy and warm Friday.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 34. High - 62;  Fair and mild tonight. Mostly cloudy but windy and warm Friday.

PLAINS: Low - 45. High - 80;  Fair and mild tonight. Partly sunny but windy and warm Friday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 43. High - 77;  Fair and mild tonight. Partly sunny but windy and warm Friday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Fair, breezy, warm and dry both weekend days...Saturday looks marginally brighter overall, but both days are looking at least partly if not mostly sunny. Our next chance for moisture could come in multiple forms and multiple days, starting Monday in higher elevations (Woodland Park), and then the Front Range Monday night, Tuesday, maybe even into Wednesday!

