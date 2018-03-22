President Trump expected to sign budget bill

Quantcast

WASHINGTON D.C. -

The White House says President Donald Trump will sign a $1.3 trillion budget bill that boosts military spending, but does not include all the funding he sought for his promised border wall.
  
White House officials say the plan includes key administration priorities, particularly defense spending. They argue they could not get everything they want because Democratic votes are needed in the closely divided Senate.
  
Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said the bill was not perfect, but "that's not how the process works."
  
He noted the deal includes at least some money for new construction along the border.
  
Trump sounded less than enthused by the bill Wednesday night. He tweeted: "Had to waste money on Dem giveaways in order to take care of military pay increase and new equipment."

The funding plan will keep the government open through September and lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to pass the legislation.

The 2,232-page text was made public Wednesday night. House Speaker Paul Ryan says no bill that big is perfect. Democrats said lawmakers had little time to review the bill before voting.

