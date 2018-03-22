Joan Jett to play Colorado State Fair

It's still months away from the Colorado State Fair, but we know at least one concert that will be taking place.
The fairgrounds announced today that Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will play the Southwest Motors Events Center on Friday, Aug. 31.
Breaking News: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will ROCK the 2018 Colorado's State Fair! Tickets go on sale June 1. Sign up here to receive the pre-sale info: https://t.co/9gZkMcFlKY pic.twitter.com/P9hYu2Ju60— Colorado State Fair (@colostatefair) March 22, 2018
Tickets will go on sale June 1. For those who want pre-sale information, sign up using this link.
The Colorado State Fair takes place from Aug. 24- Sept. 3 at the fairgrounds in Pueblo.
Click here for more information.
Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.
A suspect who barricaded himself at the First Fleet Trucking Company in Fountain has been taken into custody by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.
A stubborn fire burning in Midway in a 300-yard-long, 6-foot-wide, 6-foot-tall fence made of baled used tires was extinguished Friday by workers with the Environmental Protection Agency. Success in putting out the fire comes days or weeks before even the most optimistic of time frames.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has reported that a 2-year old that went missing Saturday is now dead. Nain Dominguez was playing with an older sibling near the Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road, where he was last seen Saturday.
