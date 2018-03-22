Quantcast

Joan Jett to play Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO -

It's still months away from the Colorado State Fair, but we know at least one concert that will be taking place.

The fairgrounds announced today that Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will play the Southwest Motors Events Center on Friday, Aug. 31.

Tickets will go on sale June 1. For those who want pre-sale information, sign up using this link.

The Colorado State Fair takes place from Aug. 24- Sept. 3 at the fairgrounds in Pueblo.

Click here for more information. 

