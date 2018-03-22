Joan Jett to play Colorado State Fair

It's still months away from the Colorado State Fair, but we know at least one concert that will be taking place.

The fairgrounds announced today that Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will play the Southwest Motors Events Center on Friday, Aug. 31.

Breaking News: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will ROCK the 2018 Colorado's State Fair! Tickets go on sale June 1. Sign up here to receive the pre-sale info: https://t.co/9gZkMcFlKY pic.twitter.com/P9hYu2Ju60 — Colorado State Fair (@colostatefair) March 22, 2018

Tickets will go on sale June 1. For those who want pre-sale information, sign up using this link.

The Colorado State Fair takes place from Aug. 24- Sept. 3 at the fairgrounds in Pueblo.

