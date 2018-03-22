Canon City Police seek help in finding wanted Florence man

The Canon City Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a man wanted for multiple crimes.

Andrew MacDonald is currently wanted for 2nd Degree Burglary, Offering a False Instrument for Recording, 2nd Degree Criminal Tampering, Criminal Mischief, and Harassment.

MacDonald is believed to live in the Florence area.

If you have any information on MacDonald contact the Canon City Police Department, your local law enforcement agency, or Crimestoppers.