Canon City Police seek help in finding wanted Florence man

The Canon City Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a man wanted for multiple crimes.
Andrew MacDonald is currently wanted for 2nd Degree Burglary, Offering a False Instrument for Recording, 2nd Degree Criminal Tampering, Criminal Mischief, and Harassment.
MacDonald is believed to live in the Florence area.
If you have any information on MacDonald contact the Canon City Police Department, your local law enforcement agency, or Crimestoppers.
Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.
A stubborn fire burning in Midway in a 300-yard-long, 6-foot-wide, 6-foot-tall fence made of baled used tires was extinguished Friday by workers with the Environmental Protection Agency. Success in putting out the fire comes days or weeks before even the most optimistic of time frames.
A suspect who barricaded himself at the First Fleet Trucking Company in Fountain has been taken into custody by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has reported that a 2-year old that went missing Saturday is now dead. Nain Dominguez was playing with an older sibling near the Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road, where he was last seen Saturday.
