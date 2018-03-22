New legislation moving forward to allow marijuana tasting rooms

New legislation is making its way through the Colorado capitol, aimed at allowing legal marijuana businesses to have tasting rooms.

The legislation would allow both medical and recreational dispensaries to have a separate area for tasting products. The bill has passed through the finance committee but has a long way to go before becoming law.

It is important to note that smoking would not be allowed in the tasting rooms and the businesses would have to apply for a separate license for that part of the business. Check out the full language of House Bill 1258.

Some of the people who are opposed to having tasting rooms point to drugged driving as an issue.

Members of the Colorado Department of Transportation held another discussion on Wednesday in Denver focused on the topic of drugged driving as part of a new campaign.

Our partners at 9 News in Denver attended the meeting, "There is a much bigger stigma against driving drunk than there is against driving high, why is that?" asked Sam Cole, the traffic safety communications manager for CDOT. "And it may have something to do with how driving high has become more normalized in our society and more accepted."

Cole also told them he is concerned those who drive high are not getting the right message.

"Over 50 percent of marijuana users tell CDOT that they've driven high in the last 30 days," said Cole. "That's really scary. And a lot of them actually believe that they are safer drivers when they are high."

To see more on the CDOT campaign, click here.

Prior Coverage:

CDOT, marijuana industry leaders working to stop cannabis-impaired driving