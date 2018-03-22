Quantcast

Colorado Senate minority leader Guzman steps down - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Colorado Senate minority leader Guzman steps down

Posted: Updated:
DENVER (AP) -

Colorado's Senate minority leader, Democrat Lucia Guzman, has stepped down from her post in part to protest Republican leadership's handling of workplace harassment complaints.
  
The term-limited Guzman was replaced Thursday by Sen. Leroy Garcia of Pueblo.
  
Guzman will serve out her term as assistant minority leader.
  
Guzman struggled this session with Senate Republican leaders over the handling of sexual misconduct allegations against at least three Republican senators, including Sen. Randy Baumgardner.
  
All deny wrongdoing.
  
She said Thursday that Republicans' condemnation of Democratic Sen. Daniel Kagan - who last week asked for floor debate on Baumgardner's conduct - was the final straw.
  
Guzman also says it's time to bring fresh leadership to the Senate's Democratic caucus.
  
Senate President Kevin Grantham declined immediate comment.
  
Colorado's legislative session ends May 9.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Pueblo West man suddenly disappears, leaving family concerned

    Pueblo West man suddenly disappears, leaving family concerned

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:25 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:25:23 GMT

    Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.

    Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.

  • Midway tire fire, feared to burn for weeks, extinguished in one day by EPA

    Midway tire fire, feared to burn for weeks, extinguished in one day by EPA

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:57 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:57:36 GMT

    A stubborn fire burning in Midway in a 300-yard-long, 6-foot-wide, 6-foot-tall fence made of baled used tires was extinguished Friday by workers with the Environmental Protection Agency.  Success in putting out the fire comes days or weeks before even the most optimistic of time frames.

    A stubborn fire burning in Midway in a 300-yard-long, 6-foot-wide, 6-foot-tall fence made of baled used tires was extinguished Friday by workers with the Environmental Protection Agency.  Success in putting out the fire comes days or weeks before even the most optimistic of time frames.

  • Suspect taken into custody after standoff with police in Fountain

    Suspect taken into custody after standoff with police in Fountain

    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:49 AM EDT2018-03-22 15:49:36 GMT
    A suspect is in custody after a stand off with CSPD at the First Fleet Trucking Company. (KOAA)A suspect is in custody after a stand off with CSPD at the First Fleet Trucking Company. (KOAA)

    A suspect who barricaded himself at the First Fleet Trucking Company in Fountain has been taken into custody by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.

    A suspect who barricaded himself at the First Fleet Trucking Company in Fountain has been taken into custody by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?