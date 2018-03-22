Colorado Senate minority leader Guzman steps down

Colorado's Senate minority leader, Democrat Lucia Guzman, has stepped down from her post in part to protest Republican leadership's handling of workplace harassment complaints.
The term-limited Guzman was replaced Thursday by Sen. Leroy Garcia of Pueblo.
Guzman will serve out her term as assistant minority leader.
Guzman struggled this session with Senate Republican leaders over the handling of sexual misconduct allegations against at least three Republican senators, including Sen. Randy Baumgardner.
All deny wrongdoing.
She said Thursday that Republicans' condemnation of Democratic Sen. Daniel Kagan - who last week asked for floor debate on Baumgardner's conduct - was the final straw.
Guzman also says it's time to bring fresh leadership to the Senate's Democratic caucus.
Senate President Kevin Grantham declined immediate comment.
Colorado's legislative session ends May 9.
Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.
Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.
A stubborn fire burning in Midway in a 300-yard-long, 6-foot-wide, 6-foot-tall fence made of baled used tires was extinguished Friday by workers with the Environmental Protection Agency. Success in putting out the fire comes days or weeks before even the most optimistic of time frames.
A stubborn fire burning in Midway in a 300-yard-long, 6-foot-wide, 6-foot-tall fence made of baled used tires was extinguished Friday by workers with the Environmental Protection Agency. Success in putting out the fire comes days or weeks before even the most optimistic of time frames.
A suspect who barricaded himself at the First Fleet Trucking Company in Fountain has been taken into custody by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.
A suspect who barricaded himself at the First Fleet Trucking Company in Fountain has been taken into custody by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has reported that a 2-year old that went missing Saturday is now dead. Nain Dominguez was playing with an older sibling near the Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road, where he was last seen Saturday.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has reported that a 2-year old that went missing Saturday is now dead. Nain Dominguez was playing with an older sibling near the Stratmoor Hill Trailhead Park at 1215 Forest Road, where he was last seen Saturday.