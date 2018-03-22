Quantcast

Mom arrested after posting video of toddler smoking marijuana - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Mom arrested after posting video of toddler smoking marijuana

Posted: Updated:
NBC NEWS -

A North Carolina mom is facing numerous criminal charges after a video of her toddler smoking pot was posted on Facebook.

In the video, which was shot in January, 20-year-old Brianna Ashanti Lofton gives her 1-year-old a joint to smoke.

The video was widely shared with comments admonishing the mother and urging law enforcement to get involved.

They did, and on Wednesday, Lofton was arrested and charged with two counts of felony child abuse, contributing to delinquency and possession of marijuana. 

The 1-year-old has been placed in child protective services. 

Click here to read more.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Pueblo West man suddenly disappears, leaving family concerned

    Pueblo West man suddenly disappears, leaving family concerned

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:25 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:25:23 GMT

    Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.

    Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.

  • Midway tire fire, feared to burn for weeks, extinguished in one day by EPA

    Midway tire fire, feared to burn for weeks, extinguished in one day by EPA

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:57 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:57:36 GMT

    A stubborn fire burning in Midway in a 300-yard-long, 6-foot-wide, 6-foot-tall fence made of baled used tires was extinguished Friday by workers with the Environmental Protection Agency.  Success in putting out the fire comes days or weeks before even the most optimistic of time frames.

    A stubborn fire burning in Midway in a 300-yard-long, 6-foot-wide, 6-foot-tall fence made of baled used tires was extinguished Friday by workers with the Environmental Protection Agency.  Success in putting out the fire comes days or weeks before even the most optimistic of time frames.

  • Suspect taken into custody after standoff with police in Fountain

    Suspect taken into custody after standoff with police in Fountain

    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:49 AM EDT2018-03-22 15:49:36 GMT
    A suspect is in custody after a stand off with CSPD at the First Fleet Trucking Company. (KOAA)A suspect is in custody after a stand off with CSPD at the First Fleet Trucking Company. (KOAA)

    A suspect who barricaded himself at the First Fleet Trucking Company in Fountain has been taken into custody by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.

    A suspect who barricaded himself at the First Fleet Trucking Company in Fountain has been taken into custody by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?