Multiple armed robberies overnight in Colorado Springs

Multiple armed robberies took place Wednesday night on Colorado Springs' north and east sides.

Just before 11 p.m., Colorado Springs Police from the Falcon Division received a report of a robbery in progress at 600 Spectrum Loop on the north end of the Springs. Police said their investigation revealed a Hispanic male wearing a black hoodie and gray mask entered the business with a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and was seen running to the south with tow other unknown males. A K9 officer was brought in to search and track but was unsuccessful in locating the suspect.

Several hours later, Springs Police from the Stetson Hills Division responded to a robbery at a convenience store in the 7300 block of Duryea Drive. This robbery took place just before 2 a.m.

According to Police, the store clerk described the suspect as a white male, 5'10", and 200 pounds. The suspect entered the store from the back and pulled a handgun before demanding money from the register. Police said the suspect then fled north on foot with an unknown amount of cash. The suspect has not been located.

The investigation in both cases is ongoing.