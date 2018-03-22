Your Healthy Family: Colorado Springs based podcast tackles mental health and community issues

In this Your Healthy Family, we're introducing you to a new podcast based in Colorado Springs focusing on mental health and community issues. The hopes for the podcast is to keep the conversation moving forward about the importance of mental health issues.

The podcast is called Candid Conversations with Dr. Mark Mayfield, and can be found here: https://mayfieldcounseling.com/candidconversations/

Through his counseling service and training in the community Dr. Mark Mayfield a PHD and LPC, NCC, and the CEO of Mayfield counseling, realized there is a need to provide extra mental health resources. The hope is that by listening to the podcast, it will become easier for people to have needed discussions that are often difficult or uncomfortable around topics like depression, suicide, and even politics.

Dr. Mayfield says, “We really don't know how to have a face to face conversation anymore. We are so enthralled with our phones and our Ipads and televisions that we don't know how to look someone in the eye, and have a discussion if we have a different opinion.”

For many people even the thought of going to see a counselor or therapist can be as uncomfortable as toothpicks under a fingernail. Dr. Mayfield says the podcast is also a good way for someone to sample what the dialogue of a counseling session is like in a very non-threatening way.

“Through the podcast we share the importance of counseling. We also share the importance of relationships and the fact that if you don't have safe people or safe places where you can talk about yourself, perhaps you need to have a paid friend for a while, and that's okay.”

Trever Shirin is Dr. Mayfield’s Executive Assistant, and hosts the podcast with Dr. Mayfield. Trever says the genesis of the podcast was to take many of the productive conversations he and Dr. Mayfield would have in the car or office, and make them available to our community.

Trever says, “People who listen can use the information that they're gaining from these podcasts in everyday life. When something comes up in our local community that we're tied into, it's really easy for us to sit down and talk about it in a way that's comfortable, and that somebody's living in the Springs can benefit from in a non-threatening way.”

The podcast is in its infancy, and has covered topics like depression, respect and honor, race and racism, anger, safe people and safe places, and a fixed vs. growth mindset. Dr. Mayfield and Trever hope the podcast will help someone in someway.

Trever says as long as they have important issues to discuss in helpful ways, they plan to continue. “Our hope for the podcast is simply that it will be useful tool for our community. If we are still doing the podcast five years from now out of an interest for it, and we hear that people are using the information and developing stronger relationships with people around them, that's going to make us the happiest.”

To learn more about Mayfield Counseling and the many services they offer you can visit their website here: https://mayfieldcounseling.com/