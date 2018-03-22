Quantcast

Your Healthy Family: Colorado Springs based podcast tackles ment - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Your Healthy Family: Colorado Springs based podcast tackles mental health and community issues

Posted: Updated:
Dr. Mark Mayfield and his assistant Trever Shirin host a new podcast called Candid Conversations with Dr. Mark Mayfield Dr. Mark Mayfield and his assistant Trever Shirin host a new podcast called Candid Conversations with Dr. Mark Mayfield
COLORADO SPRINGS -

In this Your Healthy Family, we're introducing you to a new podcast based in Colorado Springs focusing on mental health and community issues.  The hopes for the podcast is to keep the conversation moving forward about the importance of mental health issues.

The podcast is called Candid Conversations with Dr. Mark Mayfield, and can be found here: https://mayfieldcounseling.com/candidconversations/

Through his counseling service and training in the community Dr. Mark Mayfield a PHD and LPC, NCC, and the CEO of Mayfield counseling, realized there is a need to provide extra mental health resources.  The hope is that by listening to the podcast, it will become easier for people to have needed discussions that are often difficult or uncomfortable around topics like depression, suicide, and even politics.  

Dr. Mayfield says, “We really don't know how to have a face to face conversation anymore.  We are so enthralled with our phones and our Ipads and televisions that we don't know how to look someone in the eye, and have a discussion if we have a different opinion.”

For many people even the thought of going to see a counselor or therapist can be as uncomfortable as toothpicks under a fingernail.  Dr. Mayfield says the podcast is also a good way for someone to sample what the dialogue of a counseling session is like in a very non-threatening way.

“Through the podcast we share the importance of counseling.  We also share the importance of relationships and the fact that if you don't have safe people or safe places where you can talk about yourself, perhaps you need to have a paid friend for a while, and that's okay.”

Trever Shirin is Dr. Mayfield’s Executive Assistant, and hosts the podcast with Dr. Mayfield.  Trever says the genesis of the podcast was to take many of the productive conversations he and Dr. Mayfield would have in the car or office, and make them available to our community.

Trever says, “People who listen can use the information that they're gaining from these podcasts in everyday life.  When something comes up in our local community that we're tied into, it's really easy for us to sit down and talk about it in a way that's comfortable, and that somebody's living in the Springs can benefit from in a non-threatening way.”

The podcast is in its infancy, and has covered topics like depression, respect and honor, race and racism, anger, safe people and safe places, and a fixed vs. growth mindset.  Dr. Mayfield and Trever hope the podcast will help someone in someway.

Trever says as long as they have important issues to discuss in helpful ways, they plan to continue.  “Our hope for the podcast is simply that it will be useful tool for our community. If we are still doing  the podcast five years from now out of an interest for it, and we hear that people are using the information and developing stronger relationships with people around them, that's going to make us the happiest.”

To learn more about Mayfield Counseling and the many services they offer you can visit their website here: https://mayfieldcounseling.com/

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Pueblo West man suddenly disappears, leaving family concerned

    Pueblo West man suddenly disappears, leaving family concerned

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:25 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:25:23 GMT

    Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.

    Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.

  • Midway tire fire, feared to burn for weeks, extinguished in one day by EPA

    Midway tire fire, feared to burn for weeks, extinguished in one day by EPA

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:57 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:57:36 GMT

    A stubborn fire burning in Midway in a 300-yard-long, 6-foot-wide, 6-foot-tall fence made of baled used tires was extinguished Friday by workers with the Environmental Protection Agency.  Success in putting out the fire comes days or weeks before even the most optimistic of time frames.

    A stubborn fire burning in Midway in a 300-yard-long, 6-foot-wide, 6-foot-tall fence made of baled used tires was extinguished Friday by workers with the Environmental Protection Agency.  Success in putting out the fire comes days or weeks before even the most optimistic of time frames.

  • Suspect taken into custody after standoff with police in Fountain

    Suspect taken into custody after standoff with police in Fountain

    Thursday, March 22 2018 9:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 13:48:43 GMT
    A suspect is in custody after a stand off with CSPD at the First Fleet Trucking Company. (KOAA)A suspect is in custody after a stand off with CSPD at the First Fleet Trucking Company. (KOAA)
    A suspect is in custody after a stand off with CSPD at the First Fleet Trucking Company. (KOAA)A suspect is in custody after a stand off with CSPD at the First Fleet Trucking Company. (KOAA)

    A suspect who barricaded himself at the First Fleet Trucking Company in Fountain has been taken into custody by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.

    A suspect who barricaded himself at the First Fleet Trucking Company in Fountain has been taken into custody by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?