Concealed carry without permit bill postponed indefinitely in Colorado House

The State, Veterans and Military Affairs committee in the Colorado House of Representatives effectively killed the a bill that would allow the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit by using a procedural vote on Wednesday.

The state senate narrowly passed SB 18-097 by one vote, 18-17 on March 8. It then moved into the House committee for discussion, put instead of voting on the measure, the committee voted 6-3 for a reverse roll call. Ending any further discussion on the matter.

Senator Tim Neville and Representative Kevin Van Winkle sponsored the bill that would allow anyone 21 and older who is allowed to carry a handgun legally to carry in a concealed manner.

It also reinforced current laws which prevent the carrying of a weapon in schools and universities within the bill language.

