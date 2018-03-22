NCAA Men's Tournament schedule: March 22

Keenan Evans and coach Chris Beard believed in each other and now have Texas Tech in the Sweet 16. Evans was already Tech's starting point guard and had been to an NCAA Tournament when Beard became his coach two years ago. Now Evans is an All-Big 12 senior guard whose college career is being extended with each win. Evans has scored 45 points in Tech's first two NCAA wins since 2005. Next up is a regional semifinal against Purdue on Friday night.

The bracket-busting South Region looks more like the Kentucky Invitational, featuring the blue bloods from the Bluegrass State and those other guys. The Wildcats are joined in Atlanta by Nevada, Kansas State and Loyola, an upset-minded trio that made this the first regional in NCAA tournament history to oust all four top seeds on the first weekend. But Kentucky coach John Calipari is urging his young team not to "drink the poison" that they've got an easy road to the Final Four.

Tournament Schedule: March 22

Sweet 16

WEST

Texas A&M vs Michigan 7:37 p.m.

Florida St. vs Gonzaga 9:59 p.m.

SOUTH

Loyola of Chicago vs Nevada 7:07 p.m.

Kansas St. vs Kentucky 9:37p.m.