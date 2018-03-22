Suspect taken into custody after standoff with police in Fountain

A suspect who barricaded himself at the First Fleet Trucking Company in Fountain has been taken into custody by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.

The suspect was wanted for an incident that began overnight in Colorado Springs.

According to the Sheriff's Office, around midnight Wednesday night the suspect fired a gun at the ground and bullet fragments struck his wife's leg. She sustained only minor injuries. The gunshots happened at a residence in the 4500 block of Skylark Road, near Airport and Murray.

After searching for the suspect, officers found him at the First Fleet Trucking Company.

The suspect barricaded himself at the trucking company and prompted a standoff. The Sheriff's Office then called in SWAT to handle the situation.

Shortly after 6 a.m., authorities announced that SWAT had taken the suspect into custody without incident.