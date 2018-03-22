Suspect taken into custody after standoff with police in Fountain

A suspect who barricaded himself at the First Fleet Trucking Company in Fountain has been taken into custody by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.
The suspect was wanted for an incident that began overnight in Colorado Springs.
According to the Sheriff's Office, around midnight Wednesday night the suspect fired a gun at the ground and bullet fragments struck his wife's leg. She sustained only minor injuries. The gunshots happened at a residence in the 4500 block of Skylark Road, near Airport and Murray.
After searching for the suspect, officers found him at the First Fleet Trucking Company.
The suspect barricaded himself at the trucking company and prompted a standoff. The Sheriff's Office then called in SWAT to handle the situation.
Shortly after 6 a.m., authorities announced that SWAT had taken the suspect into custody without incident.
Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.
A stubborn fire burning in Midway in a 300-yard-long, 6-foot-wide, 6-foot-tall fence made of baled used tires was extinguished Friday by workers with the Environmental Protection Agency. Success in putting out the fire comes days or weeks before even the most optimistic of time frames.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Teller County Sheriff's deputies say the death of a Woodland Park man is not being investigated as a criminal matter after his body was found off of a walking trail Wednesday evening.
