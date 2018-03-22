Thursday Morning Weather; Warm...through the weekend

Today's Forecast:
Warm weather the next few days, with highs in the 70s! A Red Flag warning will likely be issued for Friday, so fire danger goes up.
Weatherwise, will rapidly ascend into the 60s and 70s this afternoon. Skies will vary from mostly sunny this morning, to partly sunny this afternoon. Fair and mild tonight, lows only dropping off into the 40s! And though Friday looks a bit cloudier, and windier, temps will still rise into the 70s again!
Fair for both weekend days, and mild, but come Monday night through Wednesday, weather gets more interesting, with possible rain, and eventually some snow maybe too!
COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 70; Low - 45. Mostly then partly sunny and warm today. Fair and mild tonight.
PUEBLO: High - 77; Low - 43. Mostly then partly sunny and warm today. Fair and mild tonight.
CANON CITY: High - 75; Low - 44. Mostly then partly sunny and warm today. Fair and mild tonight.
WOODLAND PARK: High - 62; Low - 35. Mostly then partly sunny and warm today. Fair and mild tonight.
TRI-LAKES: High - 60; Low - 33. Mostly sunny most of the day, and warm today. Fair and mild tonight.
PLAINS: High - 80; Low - 42. Mostly then partly sunny and warm today. Fair and mild tonight.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 73; Low - 45. Mostly sunny most of the day and warm today. Fair and mild tonight.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Fair, warm and dry for both weekend days...I suppose Saturday looks marginally brighter overall, but both days are looking at least partly sunny. Our next chance for moisture could come in multiple forms and multiple days, starting Monday in higher elevations west, and then the Front Range Monday night, Tuesday, maybe even into Wednesday!
Fifty-five-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.
A stubborn fire burning in Midway in a 300-yard-long, 6-foot-wide, 6-foot-tall fence made of baled used tires was extinguished Friday by workers with the Environmental Protection Agency. Success in putting out the fire comes days or weeks before even the most optimistic of time frames.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Teller County Sheriff's deputies say the death of a Woodland Park man is not being investigated as a criminal matter after his body was found off of a walking trail Wednesday evening.
