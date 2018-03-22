Kaden Ford headed to Augusta National for Drive, Chip and Putt National Championship

Spring time in the Rockies is not what you would call "golf weather."

It's cold. It's snowy. And it's so dang windy. It is in stark contrast from what's on the mind of 15-year-old Kaden Ford of Colorado Springs.

"It's been rated the number one course in the world for several years and I'm just very excited to be on that dirt and on that grass."

Kaden is one the select few that will compete in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Championship at Augusta National Golf Course. The competition is held the Sunday before the Masters. He is one of 10 finalists in the 14-15 year old category.

"I'm not nervous but I'm mainly excited because Augusta is Augusta," Kaden said. "It has the reputation it has."

Kaden suffers from epileptic seizures on and off the course and it's been a struggle to balance them throughout his life.

The best way to describe them is to black out for 10 seconds," Kaden said. "It feels like you have skipped time for 10 seconds and next thing you know your life is ten seconds in the future. It's not super confusing but it is kind of frightening because you missed ten seconds of your life."

He takes two pills in the morning and at night to control them and said he hasn't had one in two and a half years but they can creep back up.

"I just try not to think about them. They are not a huge obstacle but I need to be aware of them."