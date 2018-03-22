Community asks to plan brighter future for Mill Street neighborhood

Neighbors are calling for change in one of oldest areas in Colorado Springs.

The city is now involved to help plan for a brighter future for the Mill Street neighborhood and held its first of a series of public meetings on Wednesday night.

Packed house tonight at the Mill Street Neighborhood Plan public meeting in Colorado Springs tonight to talk about revitalization ideas. Hear from longtime homeowners here on the changes they want to see tonight at 10 on @KOAA pic.twitter.com/FTa5MN1sRp — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) March 22, 2018

The neighborhood which will be a part of a revitalization project is directly east of the Drake Power Station, which will be decommissioned by 2035. It spans across Cimarron Street over to Nevada Avenue and down to I-25 and Tejon, including Dorchester Park and parts of Pikes Peak Greenway Tail.

All areas they want to see cleaned up and ready for more growth.

"We need this change," Karen Hess, a homeowner said.

Hess has lived in the Mill Street neighborhood for 37 years. Her house has been in the family since 1945 and it's clear she wants to see a change that's been a long time coming.

"Especially with all of the growth, it's an older neighborhood, very diverse, so to have the city involvement and so much help available to us, it's exciting," she said.

Her neighborhood was built a full year before the city was founded back in 1870. Today though, parts of it have fallen into disrepair... scattered with trash and known for a large homeless population with the Springs Rescue Mission in the heart of the neighborhood.

"This is not what we want Colorado Springs to look like, we're building an Olympic museum to draw tourism here yet we have trash all over the Greenway, why?" Rosanne Purvis, a homeowner said.

Here's a few ideas for enhancing the quality of life in the Mill Street neighborhood including block parties, homeless outreach and community cleanup days. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/iuRAoaVUA5 — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) March 22, 2018

The city's $250,000 neighborhood plan aims to cultivate character, enhance the quality of life, reconnect mill street people and places and create a resilient future.

But first, they want the community's input.

"This neighborhood is changing with or without a plan, the whole point of the plan is kinda for the neighborhood to decide how they want the neighborhood to change in ways that include them," Catherine Duarte, a senior analyst with the community development division for the City of Colorado Springs said.

"It's greatly needed," Purvis said.

Because of the homeless issue, the majority of these neighbors are also calling for Dorchester Park to be redeveloped into something else.

"I think it could be better used for a business development of some kind, retail or otherwise but to have a park in that area, it's just not realistic," she said.

Big picture, the city is working to figure out how to beautify these corridors, make the neighborhood a safer place and better respond to growth.

This was only the first of multiple public meetings here and the city wants to hear your feedback.

For more information on the Mill Street Neighborhood Plan, click here.