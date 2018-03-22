Quantcast

Midway tire fire, feared to burn for weeks, extinguished in one - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Midway tire fire, feared to burn for weeks, extinguished in one day by EPA

Posted: Updated:

A stubborn fire burning in Midway in a 300-yard-long, 6-foot-wide, 6-foot-tall fence made of baled used tires was extinguished Friday by workers with the Environmental Protection Association.  Success in putting out the fire comes days or weeks before even the most optimistic of time frames.  "I'm shocked," said Jim Reid, Executive Director of the El Paso County Department of Public Works.  "I have the 'wow' factor on this one."

El Paso County officials requested assistance from the EPA in managing the fire, burning on private property on Prairie Fire Point in Midway since it was ignited during the Carson Midway Fire on March 16.  The site was turned over to the EPA late Monday night and the Federal firefighting resources arrived in earnest Wednesday morning.  By sunset Wednesday, the fire was effectively snuffed out.  "The fire is pretty much out.  There's some warm spots here and there," said EPA on-scene coordinator Duane Newell.

"They were able to bring in a lot of heavy equipment and a lot of water, which we did not have the resources for," Reid said.  "They really came in and they knocked it out and they did a phenomenal job."

The fence was built by the property owner in the early 1990s, Reid said, before state restrictions on the use of old tires.  Reid says each bale was comprised of dozens of tires compacted into a cube, which he says the owner claims he bought for $11 each.  "It makes for a real good fence, just not in this situation," Reid said.  Reid says the property owner has been fully cooperative in the firefighting effort.

Toxic smoke from the fire forced the closure of a nearby elementary school on Tuesday.  Classes resumed Wednesday.  Three nearby homes that were evacuated due to the toxic smoke will be able to be reoccupied Thursday, Reid said.  Newell says ground contamination from the fire appears to be minimal.  "There was no oil produced when the tires burned," Newell said.  "We didn't have any runoff as well, and the little bit of runoff that we did have was inconsequential, just a little bit here and there."

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Colorado Senate passes bill approving concealed carry without permit

    Colorado Senate passes bill approving concealed carry without permit

    Monday, March 12 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-03-12 21:39:17 GMT

    The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.  

    The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.  

  • Affidavit: Fremont County Clerk accused of stealing more than $200k, threatened county employees

    Affidavit: Fremont County Clerk accused of stealing more than $200k, threatened county employees

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 1:33 PM EDT2018-03-21 17:33:31 GMT

    According to an arrest warrant, Fremont County Clerk and Recorder Katie Barr started stealing money just one year after she took office.  Court documents show her alleged crimes took place between January 2011 and May 2017.  Barr is charged with embezzling public property, witness intimidation, fraud and harassment. ?She was arrested Tuesday after a six-month criminal investigation into financial mismanagement in her office.  "Over the past six mo...

    According to an arrest warrant, Fremont County Clerk and Recorder Katie Barr started stealing money just one year after she took office.  Court documents show her alleged crimes took place between January 2011 and May 2017.  Barr is charged with embezzling public property, witness intimidation, fraud and harassment. ?She was arrested Tuesday after a six-month criminal investigation into financial mismanagement in her office.  "Over the past six mo...

  • Sand Creek High School student dies from gunshot wound

    Sand Creek High School student dies from gunshot wound

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-03-20 03:49:33 GMT

    A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17.  Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5.  "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.

    A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17.  Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5.  "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?