New budget bill includes wildfire funding fix for federal agencies

U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner announced the new budget bill expected to pass the U.S. House and Senate will include a long-term funding fix for wildfire relief.

According to a news release, the bill restructures how the Forest Service pays to fight wildfires. The U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Department of the Interior could not draw from an emergency fund to pay for disaster response. The agencies had to borrow or take money from fire prevention and other accounts to pay for firefighting efforts.

The budget bill sets up a separate account for fire suppression, which can be used once cost exceeds the ten-year average cost to budget for wildfires, which were frozen at 2015 levels in the bill.

"The pressures that wildfires have brought to the West, as well as the challenges of climate change and development, the antiquated way we pay for firefighting needed dramatic change," Sen. Bennet (D) said in a news release. "This bipartisan fix transforms and modernizes the Forest Service’s capacity to restore forest health and mitigate and fight wildfires."

Sen. Gardner (R) also said the funding bill will go a long way to help federal agencies tasked with fighting fires.

“Year after year, much of the West is forced to deal with horrible wildfires that burn millions of acres, and funding that should be applied to fire prevention and mitigation projects is instead spent by the Forest Service fighting these fires. Our provision will ensure the Forest Service has the necessary funding for cleanup and prevention efforts that will help reduce the amount of catastrophic wildfires the Forest Service has to fight,” Gardner said.

The $1.3 trillion budget deal will finance government agencies through the rest of the fiscal year, and if approved by Friday, will avoid third government shutdown.

The White House has expressed support for the bill, and Congress seems likely to pass the bill.

President Donald Trump was limited to $1.57 billion to begin constructing his wall with Mexico and take other border security measures. The bill does not contain steps to protect young Dreamer immigrants from being deported.

It also has no federal payments to subsidize health insurers in order to help curb premium increases this fall, just before congressional elections.

The compromise provides big spending increases for defense and domestic programs. That includes added money for veterans, infrastructure projects and attacking the growing, deadly use of opioid drugs.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story)