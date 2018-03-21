Pueblo West man suddenly disappears, leaving family concerned

Janet Neales just wants her husband, and the father six children back home.

She said 55-year-old Richard Neales disappeared on Sunday around noon to go buy cigars, but did not return. He left his phone and wallet at home.

"It's so difficult to speculate because he's a creature of habit and he goes to work and he comes home and he spends time with his family." Neales said.

She said the disappearance is strange and out of character, and there was no argument or altercation prior to his disappearance.

Richard left his home driving a black 2013 Chrysler 300 with Colorado license plates that say "COMWEST" on them. Surveillance video from the local Kwik Stop store showed he never made it to buy cigars.

Janet said she doesn't know where he could have gone, and is left wondering why he disappeared.

"We have such good love in this home." Janet Neales said.

She said she doesn't suspect foul play, but is unsure if depression played a part in his disappearance.

"If that is the case, he was there because something has broken his spirit, and that means we need to work even harder to find him." Janet said.

A Facebook post about his disappearance has been shared more than 5,000 times from locations across the U.S. is giving his family hope he will be found.

"The country has gotten on board to find this man and bring him home," she said.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office put out a "be on the lookout" alert for Neales. but he is Neales not listed as "at risk" or endangered.

"People that are perfectly normal one day might get up the next day and not be." Neales said. "We don't know. They should each be handled with the same priority."