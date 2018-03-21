Fires near homeless camps worsening in Pueblo

It's not a new problem, but Pueblo Fire Chief Shawn Shelton tells News 5 it appears to be getting worse: fires near homeless camps, especially near Fountain Creek.

Just this year, the fire department has responded to 17 calls for service along the creek. In the last three weeks, firefighters have battled three small fires in the vicinity.

Rachel Frazier and Robert Franz witnessed the grass fire burning Sunday near the north side Walmart, and on both sides of the creek.

"It's not going to be an easy season," Franz told News 5 Sunday. "People aren't going to pay attention."

In each of the three fires, Shelton said there seems to be a common theme.

"They've all been areas where there wouldn't be a normal source of ignition," Shelton said. "So, they have to be human-caused."

Those areas, Shelton noted, are also popular among the city's homeless population.

He estimates hundreds of people find shelter along the river bed, and the evidence shows. Sunday, firefighters found three small propane tanks — a major hazard on top of the fast-moving flames.

"And they're using sometimes this brush as cover to be kept out of view," he said. "So, it creates a very dangerous situation, because we're not necessarily aware that they're there in the first place."

This hampers situational awareness for firefighters, which is one of the guiding principles wildland firefighting units work by.

When they're dealing with a lot of dry and heavy vegetation, debris and trash — on top of human lives — the potential for disaster only increases.

"Trying to get ahead of a wind-driven fire to look for people that might be camped out puts our responders in great danger as well," Shelton said.

Altogether, it's an unfavorable situation for firefighters — meaning sometimes, the best option crews have is to let it burn into a fuel break.

"So, there's areas that we're not going to go in and actively fight," he said. "We just have to let it go just because the nature, you know. It's not worth putting our responders in peril in those types of situations."

We asked Shelton what sort of solution, if any, would work to fix this problem. He said he doesn't know that there is one.

However, he did say the city's police and fire departments have been working together to survey the homeless population along the creek. That way, they have an idea of what and who's at risk should an emergency happen.