Quantcast

Deputies say no foul play involved after body found off of walki - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Deputies say no foul play involved after body found off of walking trail

Posted: Updated:
TELLER COUNTY -

Teller County Sheriff's deputies say the death of a Woodland Park man is not being investigated as a criminal matter after his body was found off of a walking trail Wednesday evening.

Deputies said they found 38-year old Lee Anthony Bates dead a little after 5 p.m. near a walking trail in the Crystola area. They said he was last seen Sunday leaving his house on foot.

Bates' body was delivered to the coroner, and his family was notified Wednesday night. Deputies said the coroner will determine the manner of death, and the sheriff's office considers the case an active investigation.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Colorado Senate passes bill approving concealed carry without permit

    Colorado Senate passes bill approving concealed carry without permit

    Monday, March 12 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-03-12 21:39:17 GMT

    The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.  

    The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.  

  • Affidavit: Fremont County Clerk accused of stealing more than $200k, threatened county employees

    Affidavit: Fremont County Clerk accused of stealing more than $200k, threatened county employees

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 1:33 PM EDT2018-03-21 17:33:31 GMT

    According to an arrest warrant, Fremont County Clerk and Recorder Katie Barr started stealing money just one year after she took office.  Court documents show her alleged crimes took place between January 2011 and May 2017.  Barr is charged with embezzling public property, witness intimidation, fraud and harassment. ?She was arrested Tuesday after a six-month criminal investigation into financial mismanagement in her office.  "Over the past six mo...

    According to an arrest warrant, Fremont County Clerk and Recorder Katie Barr started stealing money just one year after she took office.  Court documents show her alleged crimes took place between January 2011 and May 2017.  Barr is charged with embezzling public property, witness intimidation, fraud and harassment. ?She was arrested Tuesday after a six-month criminal investigation into financial mismanagement in her office.  "Over the past six mo...

  • Sand Creek High School student dies from gunshot wound

    Sand Creek High School student dies from gunshot wound

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-03-20 03:49:33 GMT

    A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17.  Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5.  "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.

    A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17.  Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5.  "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?