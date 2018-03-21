Deputies say no foul play involved after body found off of walking trail

Teller County Sheriff's deputies say the death of a Woodland Park man is not being investigated as a criminal matter after his body was found off of a walking trail Wednesday evening.

Deputies said they found 38-year old Lee Anthony Bates dead a little after 5 p.m. near a walking trail in the Crystola area. They said he was last seen Sunday leaving his house on foot.

Bates' body was delivered to the coroner, and his family was notified Wednesday night. Deputies said the coroner will determine the manner of death, and the sheriff's office considers the case an active investigation.