Colorado Parks and Wildlife protecting walleye fish population in lakes

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is doing its part to make sure there's enough walleye fish in Colorado's major lakes for sports fishing.



Colorado Parks and Wildlife technicians cast 32 nets at Lake Pueblo on Wednesday afternoon.

Once the nets catch walleye, the females with mature eggs are separated.

Those eggs are then extracted, fertilized and harvested until they hatch.

The hatched fish can only be kept until they're about an inch-and-a-half long before they're released again.



The process takes about a month and a half, and it's meant to ensure healthy fish populations.

"If we just allowed the walleye to spawn naturally, their success rate is a lot lower than what we have here at the hatchery and we also use these eggs to stock waters throughout the state of Colorado," said aquatic biologist Carrie Tucker.

The fish hatchery in Pueblo helps supply walleye to Lake Pueblo, Lake Cherry Creek and Lake Chatfield.

In the wild, walleye survival rates are one to 10 percent but thanks to these hatcheries, that number jumps to 75 percent.

This year, the state goal is to harvest a total of 139 million eggs.

Thursday morning at 7 a.m., technicians and researchers will be back out at Lake Pueblo checking their nets and sifting through their catch.



News 5 will be there so be sure to tune in tomorrow morning to see what that process is like.