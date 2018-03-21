Quantcast

Colorado Parks and Wildlife protecting walleye fish population i - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Colorado Parks and Wildlife protecting walleye fish population in lakes

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO -

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is doing its part to make sure there's enough walleye fish in Colorado's major lakes for sports fishing.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife technicians cast 32 nets at Lake Pueblo on Wednesday afternoon.

Once the nets catch walleye, the females with mature eggs are separated.

Those eggs are then extracted, fertilized and harvested until they hatch.

The hatched fish can only be kept until they're about an inch-and-a-half long before they're released again.

The process takes about a month and a half, and it's meant to ensure healthy fish populations.

"If we just allowed the walleye to spawn naturally, their success rate is a lot lower than what we have here at the hatchery and we also use these eggs to stock waters throughout the state of Colorado," said aquatic biologist Carrie Tucker.

 The fish hatchery in Pueblo helps supply walleye to Lake Pueblo, Lake Cherry Creek and Lake Chatfield.

In the wild, walleye survival rates are one to 10 percent but thanks to these hatcheries, that number jumps to 75 percent.

This year, the state goal is to harvest a total of 139 million eggs.

Thursday morning at 7 a.m., technicians and researchers will be back out at Lake Pueblo checking their nets and sifting through their catch.

News 5 will be there so be sure to tune in tomorrow morning to see what that process is like.

Download the KOAA News 5 App iOS/iPhone here and for Android here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Colorado Senate passes bill approving concealed carry without permit

    Colorado Senate passes bill approving concealed carry without permit

    Monday, March 12 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-03-12 21:39:17 GMT

    The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.  

    The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.  

  • Affidavit: Fremont County Clerk accused of stealing more than $200k, threatened county employees

    Affidavit: Fremont County Clerk accused of stealing more than $200k, threatened county employees

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 1:33 PM EDT2018-03-21 17:33:31 GMT

    According to an arrest warrant, Fremont County Clerk and Recorder Katie Barr started stealing money just one year after she took office.  Court documents show her alleged crimes took place between January 2011 and May 2017.  Barr is charged with embezzling public property, witness intimidation, fraud and harassment. ?She was arrested Tuesday after a six-month criminal investigation into financial mismanagement in her office.  "Over the past six mo...

    According to an arrest warrant, Fremont County Clerk and Recorder Katie Barr started stealing money just one year after she took office.  Court documents show her alleged crimes took place between January 2011 and May 2017.  Barr is charged with embezzling public property, witness intimidation, fraud and harassment. ?She was arrested Tuesday after a six-month criminal investigation into financial mismanagement in her office.  "Over the past six mo...

  • Sand Creek High School student dies from gunshot wound

    Sand Creek High School student dies from gunshot wound

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-03-20 03:49:33 GMT

    A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17.  Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5.  "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.

    A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17.  Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5.  "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?