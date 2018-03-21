Man killed in single car crash on Highway 10

A man is dead following a single car crash on Highway 10 Wednesday.

Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash that happened around 1:18 p.m., around three miles west of La Junta.

According to a release, a Ford truck was traveling westbound on Hwy 10 when it went off the left side of the road and hit a concrete bridge. CSP said the truck then continued westbound and rolled before coming to a stop.

The driver was ejected from the truck, and pronounced dead on scene, according to state patrol. The driver was identified as 35-year old Matthew Lewis of La Junta, CSP said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation, state patrol says the cause could be related to inattentive driving.