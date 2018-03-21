Man killed in single car crash on Highway 10

A man is dead following a single car crash on Highway 10 Wednesday.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash that happened around 1:18 p.m., around three miles west of La Junta.
According to a release, a Ford truck was traveling westbound on Hwy 10 when it went off the left side of the road and hit a concrete bridge. CSP said the truck then continued westbound and rolled before coming to a stop.
The driver was ejected from the truck, and pronounced dead on scene, according to state patrol. The driver was identified as 35-year old Matthew Lewis of La Junta, CSP said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The crash is still under investigation, state patrol says the cause could be related to inattentive driving.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
According to an arrest warrant, Fremont County Clerk and Recorder Katie Barr started stealing money just one year after she took office. Court documents show her alleged crimes took place between January 2011 and May 2017. Barr is charged with embezzling public property, witness intimidation, fraud and harassment. ?She was arrested Tuesday after a six-month criminal investigation into financial mismanagement in her office. "Over the past six mo...
A Sand Creek High School junior died March 16 from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the mother of Tyrese Gayle, 17. Gayle was at a friend's house near Airport and Murray in the early morning hours when the shooting happened, Gayle's mother told News 5. "I just got a phone call around 1:00 in the morning saying that my son had shot himself," said Mia Gayle.
Nearly 20 vehicle on the east side of Colorado were either entered or stolen early Tuesday morning.
