Fire chief raises frustrations over emergency radios during Carson Midway response

About all that's left smoldering from the Carson Midway are some tires and Hanover Fire Chief Carl Tatum's frustration at our emergency radio systems. First responders from dozens of different agencies who all converged on the fire Friday afternoon, each with their own radio dispatch systems. The biggest challenge for Tatum as incident commander was getting everyone talking on the same page.

He told the El Paso County Board of Commissioners Tuesday that system used in El Paso County didn't interact with the systems used by Pueblo County or the Army. That meant Tatum had to juggle multiple radios at once to keep tabs on all of the firefighters who were arriving to help.

"That was a systematic failure at all proportions when we couldn't talk to our next door neighbor to communicate back and forth," Tatum said.

Pueblo County's crews used the statewide "MAC" channels, while Fort Carson's crews used a 400 MHz VHF series of channels. The remaining crews within El Paso County were all dispatched through a local Command or "CZone" channel. By mid afternoon, Tatum said there were so many crews on the scene that is crashed the system.

El Paso County Public Works Director Jim Reid was Commander of Emergency Services at the Sheriff's Office during the Waldo Canyon and Black Forest fires. He knows all too well how bogged down emergency radios get during a large scale disaster like a wildfire.

"What happens is, there are eight repeaters on this tower," Reid explained. "So, you have all these people hitting that one tower at the same time, it doesn't matter how many channels it takes, it's still hitting that one tower."

Reid serves on the Pikes Peak Regional Communication Network, which is the entity that builds and maintains radio towers for the Colorado Springs area. He says his board will review the communication issues that came up last week, but he cautions that a bigger fix will cost more money.

"We will address it, it's just a matter of what can we do and what can't we do," Reid said. "If we were to put another tower down there, you're talking $750,00 to $800,000, plus annual maintenance and everything else that goes with it.