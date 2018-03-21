Winners of Peak Arts Prize announced

The Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region announced the winners of the Peak Arts Prize contest Wednesday.

The program provides funding for creative projects to organizations and individual artists in Teller and El Paso County. Each applicant for the prizes had to produce a YouTube video that explained their project and what they would do with the money.

In the large organization category, the Chamber Orchestra of Colorado Springs won for its "Destination Space" entry. The entry detailed a partnership with the Space Foundation for a community event featuring original music and educational exhibits and other events for children.

The Chamber Orchestra will receive a $7,500 prize.

In the small organization category, The Colorado Street Art Company won for its plans to produce several street art murals in Colorado Springs this summer. Under its plan, local artists will paint the murals.

That organization will receive a $5,000 prize.

In the individual artists category, Jasmine Dillavou was announced the winner. Her video explained her plan to create an exhibit featuring "100 magical potion assemblages" to spread awareness about Puerto Rico history after Hurricane Maria. Ten of those magic assemblages will be created by people from Puerto Rico.

Dillavou won $2,500.

