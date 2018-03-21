Quantcast

Transportation service offered to Citizens Service Center

EL PASO COUNTY -

El Paso County announced a direct transportation service to the Citizens Service Center on Garden of the Gods Road.

The City of Fountain Municipal Transit will offer the direct service on Wednesdays, departing from the Fountain Valley Senior Center.

The service will depart at 9 a.m. and return at 1 p.m. Regular routes will apply.

For more information, call (719) 322-2019 or visit https://www.fountaincolorado.org/.

