Bill would allow CDOT to use technology with data from vehicles

A bill making its way through the legislature would allow the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) to track location from your vehicle, not your cell phone.

Under current law, a local or state government agency must have a search warrant in order to get information from an electronic device.

This bill allows CDOT to gather information from the vehicle, with most new vehicles having the technology capabilities to do this.

Additionally, CDOT would develop technology with Panasonic, that would add sensors to the roads- picking up this data from vehicles.

CDOT and lawmakers say the technology would not pick up any identifiable information of drivers.

The intent behind the technology is to alert drivers about road closures in a faster and more accurate manner.

Some lawmakers, aren't sold on the idea- with the bill facing opposition from several republican members in the house.

One of those voting against it, Rep. Terri Carver (R-Colorado Springs), says she's concerned about the data collected.

'What about the concept that we get the individuals permission?,' asked Carver, 'my concern was that the bill did not have strong safe guards against ensuring that the data that is gathered, that there are sufficient privacy protections.'

When News 5 spoke to CDOT, the department's legislative liaison told us they believe the technology would be able to provide an opt-in type program.

Still, the bill has bi-partisan support with one Republican Senator sponsoring the bill- Sen. Owen Hill (R-Colorado Springs).

'I see government being in the way right now of using technology to make people's commutes better off,' said Sen. Hill.

News 5 spoke to Rep. Dominique Jackson (D- Aurora), the bill's prime sponsor on the phone Wednesday, the sponsor adding the bill would continue to make the state a leader in transportation.

'If we don't do this, we are going to be so far behind,' said Rep. Jackson, 'it's incumbent upon us to make sure that we are prepared for the future of transportation.'

The bill's sponsor also noting in a house committee hearing that federal transportation authorities see a need for this type of technology to make roads safer.