Survivors, fallen of Battle of Suoi Tre honored during Fort Carson ceremony

It's a Vietnam War battle that many people might not know about: the Battle of Suoi Tre.

51 years ago dozens of brave Americans lost their lives. On Wednesday, Fort Carson hosted a memorial to pay tribute to them and survivors.

The 12th Infantry Regiment and 77th Field Artillery Regiment (both part of the 2nd Battalion) are two of the three units that were at the Battle of Suoi Tre. Those units are still at Fort Carson.

Besides the memorial, the event was an opportunity for past and present soldiers to connect on this pivotal moment in history.

"It's great healing for us after 50 years."

March 21, 1967 is a day Paige Lanier will never forget.

"At the battle of Suoi Tree, in particular, our soldiers would stand there in withering fire firing those canons and they fired 42 rounds of beehive that morning. That's what saved us from having more casualties than we did."

Lt. Colonel Donald Cherry Jr. said, "It was a very desperate fight...I'm extremely impressed by it and proud to be a part of it as part of our regimental history, and I hope more people understand and appreciate this battle. It was one day, but it was a very brutal and intense one day of combat."

As Cherry says, it's an important day to memorialize.

"It's a pretty significant event for these guys...wanted to make it special for them."

During the ceremony a bell rang for each of the 51 men who made the ultimate sacrifice. A cannon was also dedicated for everyone who fought.

Lanier said, "It's really nice. That's actually an artillery piece that was in Vietnam. It was returned to the U.S. in 1970. It's exactly the same cannon we used."

Cherry said, "We're going to paint Suoi Tre on it and it's going to stand as a memorial with our headquarters from now on."

The memorial is one that will connect the past to the present.

Cherry said, "It's always informative for soldiers to understand...where they come from. I think it gives them pride if nothing else."

A representative from Fort Carson says eight survivors from the Battle of Suoi Tre attended the event.